A native of Port Allen and resident of Glynn, La., he passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet. He was a member of Local 198 Plumbers and Steamfitters and a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his daughter, Lori Babin and boyfriend Robert Reed; a son, Joey Babin and wife Sandy; parents, Joseph Edward (Fuzzy) Babin Sr. and Mary Evelyn Thibodeaux Babin; sisters, Joyce Lemoine and husband Aristede Jr., Sandra Olinde and husband Michael; brothers, Billy Babin, Bobby Babin and girlfriend Suzanne Lacour; grandchildren, Makayla and Kaitlyn Babin, Destiny, Shelby, Cameron and Analese Reed, Brady and Noah Jarreau; sister in law and brother in law, Ray and Deborah Fountain; godchildren, Bill Thibodeaux, Vickie Durnin and Heather Olinde. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy Gayle Babin; son, Kevin Glenn Babin; mother in law and father in law, Roland J. David and Laura P. David; nephew, Cory Fountain. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Joey Babin, Aristede Lemoine Jr., Bobby and Billy Babin, Michael Olinde, Ray Fountain, Jimmy Porche and Jay Saizan Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Brady and Noah Jarreau, Marty Porche, A.J. Pourciau, Charlie Carpenter, Chad Dauthier, Robert Reed, Bubba Babin, Chad David, Randall Babb, Roger Jarreau, Jason Guidroz and J.L. Saizan Sr.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

