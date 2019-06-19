Joseph Edward Hutchinson, age 93, passed away on June 16, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. A generous and loving provider whose home was always open to family, friends, and guests, Joe was an admirable model of diligence, responsibility, and purposeful living. The second of six siblings, he was born on April 17, 1926, to Lawrence Causwell Hutchinson and Ozelia Catherine Matherne, in Baton Rouge, where he lived the majority of his life. After graduating from Baton Rouge High School, Joe attended Louisiana State University and studied electrical engineering until he was called up for military service during World War II. He saw active duty in the Pacific Campaign as a B-29 crewman based out of Guam and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant in the US Army Air Corps. Upon return to civilian life after the war, Joe's part-time job with the US Postal Service became a fulltime career spanning four decades. On June 7, 1947, he married Louise Rita Anderson. The two remained affectionately devoted to one another for nearly 72 years, until Louise's death parted them on May 28 of this year. Together, they were the dedicated parents of seven sons and one daughter, who in turn gave them 18 cherished grandchildren, and 23 much-loved great-grandchildren. After his retirement from the Post Office, Joe enjoyed part-time work in the hardware business, as well as traveling with his wife and family. Meals with his siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends brought him great delight. Joe was a man of faith who placed his trust in his Redeemer Jesus Christ, to the joy and comfort of his children, Joseph (Brenda), John (Susan), Louis (Beryl), Gary (Carolyn), Robert (Susan), Lisa (Jeff) Miller, Andrew (Chris), and Gerald, as well as to generations of his descendants and relatives. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, at noon, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. Hwy. 73, Prairieville. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory directly behind the church. The family will greet friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the commencement of the service. "I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been thus destroyed, yet in my flesh I shall see God." (Job 19:25-26)