Joseph Edward "Eddie" Whitaker, 73, passed away at his home on February 22, 2019. He was born December 15, 1945 in Hammond, LA. Eddie graduated from Hammond High and was an All-State basketball player. He was married to his loving wife, Judith Cobb Whitaker, for 51 years. He is survived by his adoring daughter, Kathy Whitaker Seiden, her husband, Daniel Seiden and four cherished grandsons, Noah, Ben, Adam and Aaron Seiden; his brother-in-law, William "Billy" Cobb; brother, Will "Trigger" Whitaker; as well as a large extended family. Along with his wife, Eddie owned and operated his own business in Brusly, LA for the last 34 years. He was a major part of his community, and the coffee crew will miss his wit. Eddie loved his wife and family. He never missed a game for any of his beloved grandsons, loved spending time at the Tangipahoa River, and playing golf. Preceding Eddie in death were his parents, Helen Vargo Whitaker and Will Earl Whitaker; his brother, Robert "Bobby" Whitaker; his father-in-law, J.B. Cobb; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Dixon Cobb Eugino and stepfather-in-law, Nick Eugino; his brother-in-law, Randy Cobb. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Saturday, March 2nd, from 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at noon, celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to James Storehouse Louisiana, in memory of Eddie Whitaker, 1 Marigold Drive, Covington, LA 70433. This organization supports children and families that are impacted by the foster care system.

