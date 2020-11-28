1/1
Joseph Emile "Pat" Dupont III
Joseph Emile "Pat" Dupont, III, a loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 73. He retired from the Federal Government; was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. A U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam War. A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment of ashes will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his siblings, David Dupont and wife Ruth, Carcilia "Teal" Wintz and husband Dan, Adrian Dupont and wife Marsha, Angela Watts and husband Mike, and Andrea Robinson and husband Terrell; and twenty nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, J.E. and Angela Hannon Dupont; sister, Kathleen Fulton; infant sister, Margaret Elizabeth Dupont; and niece, Trista Parro. Pat enjoyed aviation, collecting coins, crafting gems, great food and music. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
November 28, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
