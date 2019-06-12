Joseph Eugene "Gene" Olinde, age 77, passed away on June 12, 2019. Gene is a resident of New Roads, LA and a retired painter. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Leo Olinde Sr. and Lydia Beuche; brothers, Leo Olinde Jr., Lester Olinde, Levi Olinde, Clarence "Tang" Olinde; and sister, Helen Haynes. Gene is survived by his companion, Linda Jarreau; daughters, Lydia Smith (Ronnie), Angela Powell (Bo), Elizabeth Olinde; sons, Rick Olinde (Sheila), Jeremy Olinde (Heather), Jason Olinde (Alesha), Joey Olinde; brothers, Anthony "Gabe" Olinde, James Olinde; sisters, Joyce Kelly, Dale Allemant, Marie Sylvester (Bobby); as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers honoring Gene will be: Dillon Savoy, Rick Olinde, Jason Olinde, Joey Olinde; Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Olinde, Caleb Olinde, Ian Olinde, Xavier Aguillard. Clergy officiating will be Jason Olinde. A visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019