Joseph Eugene "Gene" Olinde

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Eugene "Gene" Olinde.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Eugene "Gene" Olinde, age 77, passed away on June 12, 2019. Gene is a resident of New Roads, LA and a retired painter. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Leo Olinde Sr. and Lydia Beuche; brothers, Leo Olinde Jr., Lester Olinde, Levi Olinde, Clarence "Tang" Olinde; and sister, Helen Haynes. Gene is survived by his companion, Linda Jarreau; daughters, Lydia Smith (Ronnie), Angela Powell (Bo), Elizabeth Olinde; sons, Rick Olinde (Sheila), Jeremy Olinde (Heather), Jason Olinde (Alesha), Joey Olinde; brothers, Anthony "Gabe" Olinde, James Olinde; sisters, Joyce Kelly, Dale Allemant, Marie Sylvester (Bobby); as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers honoring Gene will be: Dillon Savoy, Rick Olinde, Jason Olinde, Joey Olinde; Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Olinde, Caleb Olinde, Ian Olinde, Xavier Aguillard. Clergy officiating will be Jason Olinde. A visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon