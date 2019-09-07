|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Matthew the Apostle Orthodox Church
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Matthew the Apostle Orthodox Church
Interment
View Map
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:15 PM
Joseph Francis Mead passed away on September 5, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after a long battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Joe leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Cynthia Lee Stevens Mead, along with their four children, Melessa Elizabeth Mead Rantz (Edward J. Rantz, Jr.) of River Ridge, LA, Patricia Colleen Mead Puccio(Gabriel P. Puccio) of Prairieville, LA, Tommy Funez Mead (Kelsey Ballard Mead) of Baton Rouge, LA and Matthew Joseph Mead of Baton Rouge, LA; five grandchildren, Holly Elizabeth Rantz, Olivia Gabriella Puccio, Riley Joseph Puccio, Caroline McKillip Rantz and Andrew Patrick Puccio; one brother, Charles Stanley Mead (Amy L. Mead) of Baton Rouge, LA; niece, Lauren D. Mead and nephew, Sean T. Mead, and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Howard Mead and Mildred Robinson Mead. Joe earned his degree in electrical engineering from Louisiana State University and went on to work in that field until he retired in 2007 from Riverbend Nuclear Plant in St. Francisville, Louisiana. He was a man of many talents such as building furniture, singing, playing guitar and cooking, but what he was best at was being a husband, a daddy and a grandpa. It was clear to any and all who met him that his family was his pride and his joy. He told everyone he met about all the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and was not at all humble about doing so. When someone would tell him how precious his grandchildren were, he would always respond with, "Yes, they are" instead of "Thank you." He went to every dance recital, awards ceremony, grandparent mass, musical, church performance, ball game, graduation, closing program and play in which he had a grandchild. He was at his happiest when surrounded by his family. Joe was active in his church and enjoyed all of his church family at St. Matthew the Apostle Orthodox Church. Visitation for Joe will be held at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, LA on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Matthew the Apostle Orthodox Church at 13333 Coursey Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories in Metairie, Louisiana at 2:15 p.m.. Pallbearers will be Matthew Mead, Eddie Rantz, Gabe Puccio, Caleb Schmidt, Christopher Puccio, Olivia Puccio and Mike Cowan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Mead, Riley Puccio and Andrew Puccio. Share sympthies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
