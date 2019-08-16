Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Grace Life Fellowship Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Grace Life Fellowship Send Flowers Obituary

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7. Joseph Francis Norman, Sr., a resident of Gonzales, affectionately known as "Buzzy", departed from this life on August 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Joe served in the US Navy during the Korean War, was a retired BASF maintenance supervisor, a member of Nick Kalivoda's Campus Bible Class and attended Grace Life Fellowship Church. He was an avid Civil War buff who loved history, and having Wednesday lunches with dear friends at the boat. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Gayle; his sons, Joey and Jamie; his stepson, Cody; granddaughter, Stefanie (Bobby); grandson, Dax (Samantha) and great grandchildren, Thomas, Kloe, Bethany, Shiloh, Gatei and Tasnim. Joe is also survived by his sister, Lenora (Jean) Farris, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, JC Walker; sister-in-law, JoAnn; daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Nuredin Tunsi; brother-in-law, Darell Espey and mother-in-law, Althea Espey. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5 PM to 8 PM. Visitation will resume at Grace Life Fellowship on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM followed by a celebration of Joe's life at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens. Pallbearers will include Russ Walker, Jack Farris, Bobby Jackson, Dax Ballard, Mike Clark, Keith Espey and Kevin Espey. Honorary pallbearer is Barry Farris. The family would like to give thanks for care and compassion to Dr. Miletello, Dr. Walker, Dr. Knapp, Hospice Nurse Jessica White, Hospice Social Worker Leslie Olivier and the Hospice Care Team at the Butterfly Wing-Mid City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joe's memory to Grace Life Fellowship Church, 10210 Barringer Foreman Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

