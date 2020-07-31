Joseph "Joey" Francis Norman, Jr., a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 61. Joey was a graduate of Denham Springs High School where he served as band president his senior year. He enjoyed playing baseball and enjoyed laughing. The highlight of his life was his family especially his children and grandchildren. Joey is survived by his children, Stefanie Jackson (Bobby), and Dax Ballard (Samantha); grandchildren, Thomas, Kloe, Bethany, Shiloh, Victoria; brother, Jamie Norman; stepmother, Gayle Norman; stepbrother, Cody LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Francis Norman, Sr. and Hazel Norman; sister, Kathy Diane Hendrix. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.