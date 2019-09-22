Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Frank Guarisco. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joseph Frank Guarisco, a resident of New Roads, passed away at the Carpenter House, on September 20, 2019 at the age of 76 years old. Mr. Joseph was born in New Roads on October 31, 1942. He was a truck driver for 25 years; enjoyed squirrel hunting and fishing and an avid gardener; and was known for his big red tomatoes. He will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Miriam Guarisco; sons, Paul Guarisco (Jackie); Todd Guarisco, step-son Walter Gravois Jr. (Jeanne); step daughter Terrell LeJeune (Buck); two sisters, Angel Ancona (Roy) and Julia Pool (Clarence); six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death, parents Bud and Annie Daquano Guarisco and one sister Josephine Guarisco. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service time of 12:00 pm. Interment will immediately be followed at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pastor Ernest Swanson Jr. will officiate services. Pallbearers will be, Chalen Aucoin, Walter Gravois Jr., Billy Roubique, Paul Gentile Sr., Roy Anocona Jr., Richard Guerico and honorary pallbearer, Clarence Boudreaux.

