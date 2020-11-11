Wisdom 4:7 "The virtuous man, though he die before his time, will find rest. Length of days is not what makes age honourable, nor number of years the true measure of life; understanding, this is man's grey hairs, untarnished life, this is ripe old age. He has sought to please God, so God has loved him; as he was living among sinners, he has been taken up." Joseph Gerald Favaron, age 81, a native of Livonia, La. and longtime resident of Greenwell Springs, La. passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Carpenter House. Devoted to his family, he lived life making memories every day with the ones he loved. He retired from Entergy Corporation (formerly Gulf States) after 38 years of service. A devout Catholic, he attended St. Isidore Catholic Church in Baker, La. Gerald was a U.S. Army Veteran and he wore that title proudly. To know Gerald was to love him. He devoted his life to his wife, three girls and his grandchildren. Friends and family will cherish all the memories made with him for he truly was one of a kind. A huge fan of the LSU Tigers, he loved watching the Tigers play. Gerald lived everyday for his loving wife of 42 years, Lee Ann Rabalais Favaron of Greenwell Springs and his three daughters, Jennifer (Glenn) Henagan of Central, Renee Favaron (Melvin) of Watson, and Kimberly (Jeremie) Gregory of Denham Springs; a brother, Bobbie (Glenn) Favaron of Baton Rouge; his wife's family Geneva Rabalais of Plaucheville, Everett Rabalais of Greenwell Springs, Connie (Jim) Tillman of Ethel. He is also survived by his grandchildren who could always make his days brighter; Graeson Henagan, Ethan Heroman, Skyelan Turner and Ryan Henagan. As well as numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Hebrarh and Iva Lee Favaron as well as his father-in-law who was always the greatest friend to him, Ryan James Rabalais. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road in Baker on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with mass starting immediately. Mausoleum service will continue following mass at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. Lee and the girls would like to thank Gerald's nurses Sherrelle Beardon and Sheila with St. Joseph's Hospice and The Carpenter House Staff for their care and support during his illness. Pallbearers will be Graeson Henagan, Ethan Heroman, Ryan Henagan, Everett Rabalais, Glenn Henagan, Melvin Sibley and Jeremie Gregory. Carrying the cross for mass will be his only granddaughter, Skyelan Turner.

