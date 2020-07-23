Joseph (Joe) Van Glasper, 82, a resident of Carson, CA and native of White Castle, LA departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in Carson, CA. He worked as a Federal Government employee with the Defense Logistics Agency and retired after 32 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and in the Air Force Reserves for 6 years. Private Family Memorial at Hall Davis & Son (Plaquemine Facility), 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 A.M. Interment at Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 55 years, Jo Ann M. Glasper; two nieces, Sandra G. (Richard) Stewart, Port Allen, LA and Stephanie Jackson-Mathis, Pinole, CA; two nephews, Henry Glasper, III (Joann), Plaquemine, LA and Marcus Joseph Glasper, Olympia, WA; one aunt, Helen Butler, Baton Rouge, LA; six sisters-in-law, Bernice (Alfred) Broussard, Baldwin, LA, Lillian Mae Carmon, Westwego, LA, Maude Inez (Willie, Jr) Nevills, Palmetto, LA, Ruby Jones Williams, Detroit, MI, Ella Marshall and Cynthia Marshall, both of Houston, TX; one brother-in-law, Isiah (Catherine) Marshall, Houston, TX; one godchild, Andrew Hill, Gardena, CA; six great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Glasper, Sr. and Ceola Butler Glasper; his great aunt, Everline Phillips, who reared him; his sister, Elvira Glasper Jackson and his brother, Henry Glasper, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store