Joseph "Joe" Glasper
Joseph (Joe) Van Glasper, 82, a resident of Carson, CA and native of White Castle, LA departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in Carson, CA. He worked as a Federal Government employee with the Defense Logistics Agency and retired after 32 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and in the Air Force Reserves for 6 years. Private Family Memorial at Hall Davis & Son (Plaquemine Facility), 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 A.M. Interment at Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 55 years, Jo Ann M. Glasper; two nieces, Sandra G. (Richard) Stewart, Port Allen, LA and Stephanie Jackson-Mathis, Pinole, CA; two nephews, Henry Glasper, III (Joann), Plaquemine, LA and Marcus Joseph Glasper, Olympia, WA; one aunt, Helen Butler, Baton Rouge, LA; six sisters-in-law, Bernice (Alfred) Broussard, Baldwin, LA, Lillian Mae Carmon, Westwego, LA, Maude Inez (Willie, Jr) Nevills, Palmetto, LA, Ruby Jones Williams, Detroit, MI, Ella Marshall and Cynthia Marshall, both of Houston, TX; one brother-in-law, Isiah (Catherine) Marshall, Houston, TX; one godchild, Andrew Hill, Gardena, CA; six great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Glasper, Sr. and Ceola Butler Glasper; his great aunt, Everline Phillips, who reared him; his sister, Elvira Glasper Jackson and his brother, Henry Glasper, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service - Plaquemine
58790 Iron Farm Rd
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-778-1612
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gerald Taylor
Friend
July 24, 2020
With Sincere Sympathy to the Glasper Family. It was a pleasure to meet Joe. He always greeted me with a smile. He and his family (Glaspers) embraced me as one of the family. Rest In Paradise Joe.
Eunice Trent
Friend
July 24, 2020
Mr. Joe will be missed. He always greeted me with a smile and shared good conversation whenever our paths crossed. I can still see him sitting in the garage as I pass by. I'll continue to throw my hand up cuz I know you're waving back.
Vince Barner
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
The epitome of gentlemanliness, Joe was a delight to be around. And I fondly recall the enjoyment and fun we had with him at so many events in the Jackson family, especially under the tree or at the gathering table of uncle Brer’s home in Seymourville. He was like a brother to my dad and uncles, and over the years he’d become a mentor to myself and many of my cousins, especially the fellows. We share the pain of his loss, but are confident that he’s in a better place. Thank God for having blessed us with such a wonderful family man in our lives. God bless you all.
Isaac “IKE” Jackson, Jr.
Louisiana’s foremost La. R.S. 30:51 pontificator
225.610.2747
ililike@aol.com
Isaac "IKE" Jackson, Jr., Louisiana's foremost La. R.S. 30:51 p
Friend
