Joseph "Eddie Bob" Gros, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence in Vacherie, LA. He was 68, a native of Vacherie, LA. Visitation on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA 70346.