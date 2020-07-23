Joseph H. Arbour, Jr. passed peacefully, July 13, 2020, of natural causes at age 96. Lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by parents Joseph H. Arbour, Sr. and Aletha Adams, wives Thelma Meaux and Evelyn Rodrigue. Survived by children J. Henry Arbour III, Pat Arbour-Reily (Larry) and cherished grandson Brian H. Reily. Attended high school at St. Stanislaus, WWII veteran in USN aboard the USS Portland, retired professional photographer at Exxon. Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Joe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He never met a stranger. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store