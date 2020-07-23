1/1
Joseph H. Arbour Jr.
Joseph H. Arbour, Jr. passed peacefully, July 13, 2020, of natural causes at age 96. Lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by parents Joseph H. Arbour, Sr. and Aletha Adams, wives Thelma Meaux and Evelyn Rodrigue. Survived by children J. Henry Arbour III, Pat Arbour-Reily (Larry) and cherished grandson Brian H. Reily. Attended high school at St. Stanislaus, WWII veteran in USN aboard the USS Portland, retired professional photographer at Exxon. Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Joe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He never met a stranger. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the Arbour Family. I knew Mr. Joe from my early days at Exxon. He was always eager to help anyone, and he did so with his radiant smile. He talked often of his fishing trips in the marsh. I thanks him for his service in the U.S. Navy during WW-II in defense of our Nation. Rest in peace Mr. Joe, God Bless, Vince Giaccone
VINCENT P GIACCONE
Coworker
July 23, 2020
A true friend!
Marvin Borgmeyer
Friend
July 23, 2020
The Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association sends its most heartfelt and sincerest condolences to Henry, Pat, Brian and family on the loss of your beloved father and grandfather, Joseph. Please know that the SSC family is with you in prayer during this most difficult time.
Joseph W. Gex, II '88
SSC Alumni Director
Joseph Gex
Friend
July 23, 2020
Joe was a great guy to work with and a true professional. No one could take his place. I certainly missed him after his retirement but am so glad he had a long enjoyable retirement! God Bless. Neal
Neal Daves
Coworker
July 20, 2020
I am sorry to read of your father's/grandfather's passing, Pat and Brian. May he rest in peace.
Louise Taft Golden
Friend
July 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
