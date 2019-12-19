Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Harold 'Buck' David. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

A native and resident of Ventress, La., Joseph Harold 'Buck' David passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home, at the age of 79. He was a retired operator from Tembec and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita Marcelle Reed David; daughter, Denise Marcelle David of Bossier City; sons, Bryant J. David of Ventress, Richard David of Grand Prairie; sisters, Margaret Bellelo of Houma and Cora Lee Zappado of Denham Springs; brother, John A. David of Ventress; grandchildren, Chase Reed Courville of Oklahoma City, Ok, William Joseph David of Grand Prairie; step grandchildren, Stetson and Amanda Manuel of Grand Prairie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Corrine Langlois David. A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. The entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Bryant and Richard David, Chase Courville, John A. David, Gene David and Paul Chustz. Honorary pallbearer will be Henry G. Reed. Special thanks to his doctors and Pointe Coupee Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019

