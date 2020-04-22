Joseph Harris, Sr., a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, departed his earthly home on April 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 83. "Joe", as he was affectionately known, was a native and lifelong resident of Maringouin, La. He was born on June 12, 1936 in Maringouin, La to the late William and Leora Bessix Harris. Joseph was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where he received Christ at an early age. He was a devoted member of Knights of Peter Claver Ritual Council and court #119 for 50+ years. On April 23, 1950, Joe was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Knighten, and to this union they were blessed with four sons. Joseph was a dedicated brother, an understanding uncle, and an everlasting best friend. He began his career as a cement finisher and an incredibly talented master carpenter. He built many homes in the Maringouin community and other surrounding parishes. He was also a skilled plumber and cabinet maker. Joseph, his parents, and siblings were a close-knit family. They had great love and much respect for each other. He loved spending time with them, especially during their annual family reunion. Joseph leaves to cherish his legacy in Life's Book of Memories, his devoted and loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy M Harris; three sons and their spouses, Andry (Sheila) Harris, Todd (Terri) Harris, and Joseph (Marionetta) Harris; siblings, William (Rosena) Harris, John Harris, Beulah Thompson, Edna Harrison, Stella Miller, and Edward (Ann) Harris; one sister n law, Delores Harris; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and best friends, Clarence Walls, Burnell Hill, and Manuel Scott. Joseph was preceded in death by one son, Paul Harris Sr.; his parents William and Leona Harris; siblings, Henry Harris, Curtis Harris, Clarence Harris, Samuel Harris, Gerald Harris, Ida Cannon, Ernestine Mims, and Emma James. Visitation will be Thursday, April 23 from 2-6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La. A private graveside service will be held on Friday April 24 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Maringouin, La. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.