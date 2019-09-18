John 3:16. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. Joey believed this as he indicated on his Facebook page, "In God I Trust." No doubt, Joey is experiencing eternal life. Joseph Hemily "Joey" Dufour Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Ohio. Joey was born in Baton Rouge to Joseph and Miriam McDaniel Dufour on July 6, 1957. Joey was a former resident of Oakleaf, Texas, but was residing in Baton Rouge at the time of his death. During Joey's formative years, he attended school in East Baton Rouge Parish and graduated from Tara High School in 1975 and then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Louisiana State University in 1982. His profession led him to employment by a number of companies throughout the United States as a project consultant. Joey had a special interest in cars and motorcycles. Joey will always be remembered by friends, co-workers and family members as a friendly, kind and generous person who never met a stranger. Joey is survived by his daughter, Morgan Dufour of Oakleaf, Texas, and his devoted mother, Miriam McDaniel Dufour. Joey loved both with an immeasurable amount of love. Joey was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hemily Dufour Sr. Family and friends are invited to meet at Greenoaks Funeral Home, Friday, September 20, 2019, at 9:45am for procession to a 10:00am graveside service. At his mother's request, she will carry and present Joey's ashes for burial. Special thanks for the phone calls, cards and visits to those who shared Joey's loss with his family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019