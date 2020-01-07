Joseph Henry Hill IV left the cares of this world to be present with the lord on December 31, 2019 at the age of 78. Visiting 5-7 PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visiting continues 9 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Luke AME Church, Donaldsonville until religious services at 10 AM conducted by Rev. Marvin Dixon, Pastor. Internment with Military Honors in the Protestant Cemetery, Donaldsonville. Joseph leaves to cherish his memories 4 children Jeffrey A. Foster, Jennifer Johnson, Wennifer Pearson (Patrick). And Lorita Hill, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. 3; brothers Clarence Hill, Martin (Anna) Hill, Gregory Hill. 6 sisters; Florence Hill, Louise Hill, Janice Linton, Brenda Dandridge and Beverly Biggs. God children, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joseph is preceded in death but his wife Lorraine Hill, parents Joseph and Oena Hill, grandparents, and brothers Joseph III, Adolph and Mathew Hill.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020