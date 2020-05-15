Joseph "Joe" Henry Marix, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 79. Joe is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Marix-Fisher and husband, David; his one and only grandson, his heart, Dane Thomas Fisher; sister, Martha Sprague and husband, Dwight; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia and Shirley Rivet; nieces, Ashley Hebert and husband, Paul, Aimee Poche and husband, Michael, Paige Alleman, Renee Smith, Diane Zimmer and husband, Richard, and Linda Fontenot and husband, Joey; nephews, Eric Smith and wife, Sally, Shane Smith, and Roland "Bro" Rivet and wife, Stacy; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and cousins. Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife, Theresa Ann Rivet Marix; parents, Joseph and Naomi Marix; two brothers-in-law, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 12 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Plaquemine, LA. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 15 to May 18, 2020.