Joseph Mitchen passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on May 7, 2020 at the age of 93. He had a long full life and he will be missed by his family and friends. At his passing he joins his parents, Roy Mitchen and Fannie Agnes (Taylor) Mitchen, his sister, Rosalyn Spencer and his son Michael Roy Mitchen. Joseph (Joe) was born and raised in Crossett, Arkansas. His father was a foreman at Crossett Paper Mill. His mother was a teacher and a homemaker. Joe graduated as Valedictorian from Crossett High School in 1944. He then attended Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in chemistry and physics in 1948. While at Harding College he married Eliza Jane (Zazzi) Mitchen on November 2, 1945. He later attended Louisiana State University and earned a Master's Degree in chemistry. He was a faithful and active member of the Church of Christ, serving as a pulpit minister as he helped to plant congregations in New Haven, Connecticut, Port Allen, Louisiana and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He taught adult Bible classes and was active in international mission work. He was an Elder at South Baton Rouge Church of Christ in Baton Rouge, and at South Corpus Christi Church of Christ in Corpus Christi, Texas. After graduating from Harding College, he taught math and science at both high schools and colleges. Following his teaching career, he worked for Winchester R&D in New Haven Connecticut and later accepted an R&D position as a chemist for Ethyl Corporation in 1955. He traveled for Ethyl to Europe, Asia, India, South America and Australia. He retired from Ethyl Corporation in Baton Rouge in 1983 and moved with his wife to Padre Island, Corpus Christi, Texas where he enjoyed fishing. After seven years he and his wife returned to Baton Rouge, where he was active in church activities, and enjoyed leisure travel in the United States and Europe. He had a sharp mind, much wisdom and humor about life that he imparted to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Jane Zazzi Mitchen, his daughters, Diana Louise Jones and her husband Dan, Linda Jo Brooks and her husband Casey, Susan Carol Collins and her husband Larry, his sons: James Peter and his wife Cynthia (Partin), Richard Edward and his wife Melanie (Robinson), and Charles Robert and his wife Julie (Hess), his grandchildren Jennifer and Jeremy Jackson, Dana and Scott Browne, Elizabeth and Colter Lewis, Eric and Patricia Mitchen, Jason and Jenny Brooks, David and Shannon Jones, Rebekah and Chad Kuepker, Jonathan and Kelley Mitchen, Justin and Sally Mitchen, Tiffany and Bill Healy, Katie and Paul Mason, Travis Mitchen, Cassandra and Mukul Kumar, Mallory Mitchen, Caleb and Ashley Mitchen, and Caroline Collins, his great-grandchildren, Ryan and Carley Lewis, Ashley and Tanner Lawson, Emily Jackson, Nathan Lewis, Cayden Kuepker, Natalie Lewis, Bryant Brooks, Livia Kuepker, Lenora Mitchen, Corbin Brooks, Bailey Mitchen, Logan Mitchen, William Mason, Whitney Mitchen, Josephine Jones, Cordelia Jones, Joseph Mason, Ezra Mitchen, Regan Healy, Arjun Kumar, Robin Mitchen, William Healy, Luke Mitchen, Isabella Mitchen, Hannah Mitchen, Rachel Mitchen. Family only funeral services will be graveside at Lakewood Cemetery in Crossett Arkansas at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Smiling Acres, 3303 Woodland Ridge Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 will be appreciated.

