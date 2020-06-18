Joseph Holmes Jr., a native of Lettsworth, LA, departed this life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9 am to 10:45 am at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 9067 LA 1, Lettsworth, LA. Funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.