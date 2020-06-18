Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Holmes Jr., a native of Lettsworth, LA, departed this life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9 am to 10:45 am at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 9067 LA 1, Lettsworth, LA. Funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

