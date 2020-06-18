Joseph Holmes Jr.
Joseph Holmes Jr., a native of Lettsworth, LA, departed this life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9 am to 10:45 am at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 9067 LA 1, Lettsworth, LA. Funeral service to begin at 11:00 am. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
