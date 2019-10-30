|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
View Map
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Service
View Map
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joseph J. E. "Jody" Bossier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Lacour House in New Roads at the age of 92. He was a retired pipefitter with Local 198; resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Friday November 1, 2019 from 5:30 to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 5:30pm and a Masonic service at 7:30pm. Visiting will also be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, celebrated by Monsignor Robert Berggreen and concelebrated by Father Christopher Decker. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his children, Jody "Jake" Bossier, Larry Bossier and wife Brenda, Linda Zito and husband Wayne, Keith Bossier and friend Jim, Avery Bossier and wife Brenda and Ralph Bossier and wife Karen; grandchildren, Aimee, Laurene, Joseph, Jodi, Anna, Jonathan, Nathan, Kevin, Marilyn, Heather, Jessica, Courtney, Rochelle, Sherilyn, Rachel, Jennifer, Charlotte, Lindsey, Amanda and Ryan; and thirty six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan "Jo Ann" Sherman Bossier; infant son, Ralph Kevin Bossier; infant grandson, Tony Wayne Zito; and parents, Joe and Grace Angelloz Bossier. Pallbearers will be Ryan Bossier, Kevin Zito, Jonathan Bossier, Joseph Bossier, Brett Bourgoyne and Brandon Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons and son in law. He was a member of the Fordoche Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Jody was very proud of his 33 years of sobriety and he worked his twelfth step (Alcoholics Anonymous) extensively by helping anyone in need of help with addiction. He loved music, entertaining people especially by playing his harmonica. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Home of Grace (Addiction Treatment Center) 14200 Jericho Rd Vancleave, MS 39565 www.homeofgrace.org. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
