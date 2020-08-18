1/1
Dr. Joseph J. Sempe
1932 - 2020
Dr. Joseph J. Sempe passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in New Orleans on June 9, 1932. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Lily Bommarius-Wolfe and son Joseph J. Sempe, Jr. ("Skip") as well as many other extended family and friends. Joseph was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. He was a local dentist until his retirement, member of the New Orleans Dental Association, lifetime member of Delta Sigma Delta in the Supreme Chapter, a member of C. Victor Vignes Odonatological Society. Joseph will be fondly remembered for his love of golf. A private Funeral Mass held in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
