Joseph "Joe" Jackson (Sunrise July 6, 1930 - Sunset August 14, 2020) was born in Selma, LA. He was the 1st POW returning from Korea and was celebrated by the city of Baton Rouge with a parade in his honor. Later he would receive a purple heart for his courage and bravery in service.

