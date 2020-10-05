Joseph Jackson, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a resident of Flannery Oaks Guest House. Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Jeanne L. Jackson; step-children, Edward Johnson, Jr. and Deidra Johnson Mathis; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Sylvia), William, Thomas (Mary), Ronald (Charlotte), Nathan (Tina) Jackson and Chris (Cynthia) Smith; sisters, Eunice Jackson Griffin (Michael), Linda Jackson Ambrose, Sandra Jackson Juluke and Kabrina S. Smith; God-sons, Jean Paul Batiste and Michael Griffin, Jr.; sister-in-law, Sylvia Lewis Bibbins; and a host of other family members and friends. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jackson, Sr. and Eunice Hunter Jackson; brothers, Emile D. Jackson and Michael E. Jackson; step-son, Byron Rene' Johnson; step-mother, Verdell Sino Jackson; aunt, Mary Jane Edwards; uncle, Joe Edwards; brothers-in-law, Donald E. Lewis, Sr. and Joseph A. Lewis, Jr. Visitation will be held at United Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 8:30AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.