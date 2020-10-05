1/1
Joseph Jackson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Jackson, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a resident of Flannery Oaks Guest House. Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Jeanne L. Jackson; step-children, Edward Johnson, Jr. and Deidra Johnson Mathis; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Sylvia), William, Thomas (Mary), Ronald (Charlotte), Nathan (Tina) Jackson and Chris (Cynthia) Smith; sisters, Eunice Jackson Griffin (Michael), Linda Jackson Ambrose, Sandra Jackson Juluke and Kabrina S. Smith; God-sons, Jean Paul Batiste and Michael Griffin, Jr.; sister-in-law, Sylvia Lewis Bibbins; and a host of other family members and friends. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jackson, Sr. and Eunice Hunter Jackson; brothers, Emile D. Jackson and Michael E. Jackson; step-son, Byron Rene' Johnson; step-mother, Verdell Sino Jackson; aunt, Mary Jane Edwards; uncle, Joe Edwards; brothers-in-law, Donald E. Lewis, Sr. and Joseph A. Lewis, Jr. Visitation will be held at United Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 8:30AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Louisiana National Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved