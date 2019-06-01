Joseph James "Jimmy" Cowan (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Brandy Forrester
Service Information
Legacy Chapel, LLC
16 Hughes Rd
Madison, AL
35758
(256)-698-0133
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wooley Springs Baptist Church
28025 Bethel Rd
Toney, AL
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wooley Springs Baptist Church
28025 Bethel Rd
Toney, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph James "Jimmy" Cowan passed away peacefully on May 31st surrounded by his loving family. Left to cherish his memory is his wife and best friend, Dahlia Benoit Cowan, his two sons, Greg (Jolie) and Korey (Stephanie), his granddaughter Alicia and great-granddaughter Kenzleigh. Brother to Danny (Linda) Cowan and sister to Linda Wiginton both of Louisiana and numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy will be dearly missed by his family, friends and his beloved dog, Buster. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Wooley Springs Baptist Church 28025 Bethel Rd, Toney, AL 35773 on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Nehemiah Project Ministries (P.O. Box 367, Toney, AL 35773) or Hospice Family Care (www.hospicefamilycare.org).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.