Joseph Joe E Evans (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Joe E Evans.
Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Point Pleasant Baptist Church
27800 Highway 405
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Point Pleasant Baptist Church
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
10400 Old Gentilly Road
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On December 18, 2019, One of God's Earthly angels gained his wings-Mr Joseph Evans. Born to Doretha Evans April 4, 1936 in Plaquemine. He attended Iberville High School and Southern University. He Majored in Architectural Engineering and used his God-given skills in both his hometown of Plaquemine as well as New Orleans, which he called home for more than 40 years before relocating to Houston after Hurricane Katina. Visitation is Friday December 27, 2019 from 10 am -11 am at Point Pleasant Baptist Church 27800 Highway 405 Plaquemine. Celebration of Life will follow at 11 am. Burial Service will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Rest Haven Cemetery 10400 Old Gentilly Road New Orleans. He Leaves to celebrate his amazing life his two daughters Rosalind Evans Johnson and Desiree Evans Tigner, both of Houston, Tx as well a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Joe E will be missed, but never forgotten. Services Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary of Plaquemine
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.