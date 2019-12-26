Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Joe E Evans. View Sign Service Information Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Meriam St Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-4216 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Point Pleasant Baptist Church 27800 Highway 405 Plaquemine , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Point Pleasant Baptist Church Burial 10:30 AM Rest Haven Cemetery 10400 Old Gentilly Road New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019

