On December 18, 2019, One of God's Earthly angels gained his wings-Mr Joseph Evans. Born to Doretha Evans April 4, 1936 in Plaquemine. He attended Iberville High School and Southern University. He Majored in Architectural Engineering and used his God-given skills in both his hometown of Plaquemine as well as New Orleans, which he called home for more than 40 years before relocating to Houston after Hurricane Katina. Visitation is Friday December 27, 2019 from 10 am -11 am at Point Pleasant Baptist Church 27800 Highway 405 Plaquemine. Celebration of Life will follow at 11 am. Burial Service will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Rest Haven Cemetery 10400 Old Gentilly Road New Orleans. He Leaves to celebrate his amazing life his two daughters Rosalind Evans Johnson and Desiree Evans Tigner, both of Houston, Tx as well a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Joe E will be missed, but never forgotten. Services Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary of Plaquemine
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019