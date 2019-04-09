Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph John 'Joe Boy' Miceli. View Sign

Joseph John "Joe Boy" Miceli, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 74. As a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, he lived mainly in the Old Goodwood Neighborhood. He attended Our Lady of Mercy School and was a member of their first eighth grade graduating class. He recently helped organize a 60 year reunion of all of his classmates. He attended Catholic High and graduated in 1962. He worked as a draftsman for numerous engineering firms. However, music was his passion, playing drums for the past 60 years. Starting in high school, most of his musical career was spent with John Fred and the Playboys. Time spent touring with John Fred in the states and Europe were filled with good music and good times. Over the years, he played with numerous other bands. He was regarded by many fellow musicians as being the best drummer to have in any band. He left an indelible mark on the Baton Rouge music community that spread across the globe. He was known for his fun loving personality, never ending sense of humor and love for all sports, especially the LSU Tigers. He loved cooking and sharing his pizza, spaghetti sauce, and Christmas cookies to friends and family. He will be missed by all that ever had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by wife, Claire Miceli of Baton Rouge; children, Megan Miceli of New Orleans, Michael, and Neil; sister, Chris Tam and husband Billy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Angelo and Stella Miceli; siblings, Genevieve Nealy and A.J. Miceli, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Dr. Wren Nealy. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government St., from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., from 12:30 p.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30, celebrated by Fr. Cleo Milano. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Andrew Tam, Lee Maranto, Joe Timpa, Anthony Timpa, Wren Nealy, Jr., and Christopher Nealy. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Tommy Miceli and fellow musicians. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for providing compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to a . Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

