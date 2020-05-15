Joseph John Gendusa Jr. died from complications from Parkinson's disease Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 78. Joe was a complicated soul who left the world very peacefully knowing he was loved. As his cousin so aptly put it, "It is as if Lightning and Thunder have been extinguished in the world. Nobody ever accused Joe of feeling half-way about anything." His energy had faded in recent years and he had become a much more peaceful soul recently, but his sharp mind, mischievous wit, fierce loyalties, and boisterous charm are imprinted on those who knew him. Joe is survived by his daughters Amy Price, Allison Block, and Katie Bodin. He is also survived by nine grandchildren. His wife Beth, the love of his life, preceded him in 2016 after battling cancer. A New Orleans native, Joe attended St. James Major and Cor Jesu, then earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans and his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School. He served the city of New Orleans as a prosecutor in the City Attorney's Office, then entered private practice. While he was with the City, he met and married Elizabeth Collins and started a family. After the death of his father, he took over management and eventually ownership of Chef's Seasoning, a company that produced a popular frozen vegetable seasoning sold in grocery stores across the southeast. He retired from Chef's Seasoning in 2003 and spent his days tinkering and enjoying long talks with friends and visits with family, and grandchildren on his property in Slidell, Louisiana. In 2014 he and Beth relocated to Baton Rouge to be closer to their youngest daughter Katie. Joe's final years were made comfortable by two very special professional caretakers: Kenya Pounds and Charlotte Pounds. These women had an important, positive impact on his and Beth's final days for which his family will be forever grateful. Joe will be interred in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. The family will hold services when health regulations due to the epidemic allow gatherings. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 15 to May 17, 2020.