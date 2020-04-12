Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

A member of the Greatest Generation Joseph John Rockforte, Sr., 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Plaquemine due to natural causes the morning of April 11, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose smile lit up when visiting with his great-grandchildren. He had a full life cheering on his Houston Astros, visiting the Smoky Mountains and was always quick with a joke, regardless of how many times he had previously told it. He had a long career of being a machinist and mechanic at Myrtle Grove Sugar Mill and Cane Equipment CO-OP and was always willing to help others with car problems. He was a WWII veteran serving in the 90th Division Company F 357 Infantry Unit Texas/Oklahoma (Tough Hombres) and achieved the rank of Corporal. He landed on Utah Beach on D-Day plus One and was captured 12 days later by the German Army. He served 318 days as a POW until liberated by the US Army. For his service he received the Ardennes-Alsace/Central Europe/Northern France/Rhineland Medal, Bronze Star, POW Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, European Head/ Army of Occupation Medal with Germany clasp and Combat Infantry Badge. In 2016 he received the French Legion of Honor Medal. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Betty Brown Rockforte and children Judy Gonzales and husband Donald, Joseph Jr. and wife Susan, Janis, and Billy and companion Mona Busby. Also survived by his grandchildren, Tiffany Vincent and husband Karnell, Misty Millet and husband T-Boy, Shane Champagne, Sean Champagne, Tyler Rockforte and wife Ashley, Brandon Rockforte, 6 great-grandchildren, stepsons Bruce, Byron and Blane Tullier, former son-in-law Mitchell Champagne and a host of good friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Gretta Alleman, parents John and Mary Frances and six siblings. Graveside services to be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at noon at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Plaquemine. Honorary pallbearers are Shane and Sean Champagne, Tyler, Brandon, and Mike Rockforte, and Byron Tullier.

