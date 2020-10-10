1/1
Joseph John Rohal
Joseph John Rohal, 73, earned his angel wings Wednesday, October 7, 2020, very unexpectedly after a brief illness. Born in Allentown, PA to Helen Gerkvovich Rohal and Francis A. Rohal of Bethlehem, PA. While growing up in the north, he found his way to Baton Rouge via Alabama in 1981 where he began a wonderful and satisfying 37 year career as the claims and underwriting manager at First Assurance Life/Louisiana Dealer Services working with exceptional management and employees until retiring in 2018. Joe adapted quickly to the slower Louisiana lifestyle and great food, especially crawfish which he enjoyed as often as possible. He loved to travel with his loving wife of 38 years, Lana as evidenced by the 4ft x 4ft magnet board in the breakfast room. His planning and organization were skills unparalleled. He attended Notre Dame High School where the CYO dances allowed him to see some of the most famous musical artists of the 1960's including the Beatles. Joe graduated from Athens State University, Athens, AL in 1980 and always bragged about the fact Athens had never lost a football game (mainly because they did not field a team). Football was his favorite sport and followed LSU, Penn State and Lehigh University avidly. He was a wealth of knowledge on many subjects and loved sharing obscure tidbits.Joe is survived by son, Mark Joseph Rohal and daughters, Kristen Rohal Sheffield, Kimberly Ann Rohal Gruse , her husband Richard, and Charlotte Rene' Ricaud. Grandchildren, Robert Joseph, Christian Michael, and Caitlyn Mary Gruse who were his greatest joy and loved with all his heart. Also survived by brother, Michael Rohal, wife Jan McNally Rohal of New Jersey, sister, Andrea Sentiwany, husband Jim of Bethlehem, PA, and sister Marlena Rohal and special friend, Patti of Ottsville, PA. Patricia Rohal, sister-in-law and Mary Porter, mother of his three children. Nephew, Kyle Zimmerer, wife Kellie and niece Trisha Tunis and husband Ed. Too many cousins on both sides of his family to mention but always sin his thoughts and prayers. Being with family, both near or far provided his happiest moments. Predeceased by parents, brother, Francis A. Rohal, Jr. and son-in-law, Ian Sheffield. His Monday night football friends, especially best friend, Tony Goudeau, wife, Michele, will have one empty barstool now. The family asks that no flowers be sent. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Mausoleum of Resthaven Gardens of Memory from 1:00 p.m. until memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
OCT
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
