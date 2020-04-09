Native of Plaquemine and resident of Brusly, Joseph Johnson departed this life on April 6, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a U.S Army veteran. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his three children, Doyle (Marta) Johnson, Arenethia Johnson, and Phonecia Turner; two sisters, Regina Jones and Rosa Mae Johnson; a brother, Edward (Mary) Luke; Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10 at 25325 Hwy. 1, Plaquemine, LA from 3-6 pm. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Nazarene Baptist Church Cemetery in Brusly, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020