Joseph Junier Cola entered into rest on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 7:52 p.m. at Touro Hospital in New Orleans, La. He was 83. You are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, 616 E. Main Street, Gramercy, La. from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Convent, La. He's survived by wife Shirley Cola, son Anthony Cola Sr. (Treva). Grandfather of Ankaya and Anthony Cola Jr., silblings Mary C. Leon, Deola C. Branch (Rev. Dale), Myra Terry, Lionel Cola Sr. Andrew Cola Sr., brothers-in-law Raymond Johnson (Rosa), and Authur Ray Johnson (Doris). Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in the death by his parents, two brothers and five sisters. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENT. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019