Joseph "Joe" L. Anjier, a resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 81. Joe was born on July 27, 1938 in San Rafael, California to Charles and Helen Anjier. He married Jennifer Stringer in 1959 in Pueblo, Colorado. Joe graduated from Centennial High School, Pueblo, Colorado, class of 1956. He attended the Colorado School of Mines and received a degree in Petroleum Refining Engineering in 1960, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Army ROTC, and the National Society of Scabbard and Blade. He later attended Louisiana State University and received a Master of Business Administration in 1977. After completing has active duty as a first lieutenant in the Army Corp of Engineers, Joe moved to Sacramento, California in 1961, where he worked for Aerojet-General Corp as a materials engineer for solid-fuel rockets. In 1964 he started working for Kaiser Alumina as a chemical engineer. Over the next 38 years, Joe worked for Kaiser Aluminum and its affiliates in Baton Rouge and Gramercy, Louisiana and in Gladstone, Australia (four stints) in various roles supervising alumina production and research and development. He retired from Kaiser in 2002. At that time, Joe formed an engineering consulting company, JA Engineering Services, LLC, that provided engineering services relating to alumina process technology. Joe's consulting work extended to Australia, Jamaica. St. Croix, Russia and Greece, as well as the United States. Joe is survived by his wife, Jennifer, children: John Anjier of New Orleans (Allison) and Suzanne Harr of San Jose, California; five grandchildren: Jack Anjier (Houston, Texas), Caeli Harr (Austin, Texas), Matthew Anjier (Chicago, Illinois), Amanda Anjier (Austin, Texas), and Alexander Harr (Seattle, Washington); and a sister, Sandra Steere (Dallas, Texas). He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Helen Anjier and his brother-in-law, Samuel Steere (Dallas, Texas). Joe was a dedicated husband to his beloved wife whom he called "Guinevere". They would have celebrated their sixty-first anniversary on August 1. He is remembered as a kind, easy-going, happy person, who made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed golf, traveling, spending time with friends, history, and collecting seashells, among many hobbies. He was a member of the General Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, serving as President and receiving the Meritorious Service Award. He was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving as an usher for many years. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity Church. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception. The Reverend Ralph Howe will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Charlie's Place, a wonderful Alzheimer's cognitive stimulation and family respite center, at 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. To share thoughts, memories, and online condolences, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.
The family would like to thank The Hospice of Baton Rouge, especially Charlie, and Ollie Steel Burden Manor for their kind and attentive care for Joe.