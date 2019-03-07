Joseph L. Livings

Visitation for Joseph L. Livings age 63, will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church 2585 Sherwood St. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
