He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. Joe was a native of St. Gabriel, LA. He was a retired employee of the United State Postal Service with 45 years of service and served 4 years in the US Army. Joe leaves several family members and friends to cherish his memory including his devoted and loving daughter, Christie Titus and husband Cedric, grandchildren, Braylen and Camryn Titus; two sisters, Audrey Littlefield and Hilda Lucas; three brothers, Lawrence Reese (Pearlie), John Reese, and George Reese. Joe also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Enola Lee and Barbara Roberts; three brothers-in-law, Doherty Pierson, Elder Lionel Pierson, Roger Pierson and God-daughter, Linda Queen. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends who will miss his kind loving, spirit. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred Pierson Reese; parents, Rev. Harry and Oweaner Reese; siblings, Katherine Smith, Ethel Mae Criddle, Dorothy Hughes, Cora Reese Atwater, and Lee Roy Reese. Viewing from 9am with services beginning at 10am on Monday, June 17, 2019, at McKowen Missionary Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St, conducted by Pastor Gerard A. Robinson. Interment at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Arrangements by Grant's Westside Funeral Services.

