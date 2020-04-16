Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph (Pops) Landry, Jr. transition into eternal rest on April 13, 2020 at the age of 59. Survived by his mother, Pastor Maggie T. Landry; loving children, Justin, Joseph, Sonja C. and Delicia Landry, sisters, Beverly Landry-Fleming, Angela Allen, brothers, James Russ, Lorne and Donald Landry. Host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gravesite service will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Entrusted to Roscoe's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA 70764.