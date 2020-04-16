Joseph Landry
Joseph (Pops) Landry, Jr. transition into eternal rest on April 13, 2020 at the age of 59. Survived by his mother, Pastor Maggie T. Landry; loving children, Justin, Joseph, Sonja C. and Delicia Landry, sisters, Beverly Landry-Fleming, Angela Allen, brothers, James Russ, Lorne and Donald Landry. Host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gravesite service will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Entrusted to Roscoe's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA 70764.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Thomas Whitaker
Family
Bev & MaMa Maggie, I was so sorry to learn of Pops passing. Know that you are all in my prayers. Love & miss you,.
Susan Cazes
Friend
So sorry to lose such a good friend. I know he's in a better place now.
James Walker
Friend
