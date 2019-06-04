Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Lannet "Joe" Guidry Jr.. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

"Joe" Joseph Lannet Guidry, Jr., of Central, LA, passed away at his home on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born on March 1, 1945 at his grandfather's house on a farm in Arnaudville, LA. He was raised in Baton Rouge, worked at an early age at Winn Dixie while still in school. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School and was some excited when his parents drove his graduation gift to school in a little red Falcon. He later worked for Kaiser Aluminum for many years. Joe enjoyed making crafts with wood and riding his Harley. He was preceded in death by his parents Lannet Joseph "Joe" Guidry and Louise Smith Guidry; his ex-wife, Linda Gauthier. He is survived by his 3 children, Stacy Ilgenfritz (Chris), Cary Gudry (fiancée Brandi), and Wayne Guidry; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Ilgenfritz (Cassandra), Shelby Ilgenfritz Gary (Joshua), Tristan Ilgenfritz, Diana Guidry, and Devon Guidry; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Tammy Vince (Gerald), Frances Bercegeay (Barry), and Glenda Moore (Danny); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

