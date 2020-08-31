Joseph Latimore Cooper, age 87, a long time resident of Baton Rouge Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 as St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House. He most recently resided at the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson, Louisiana. Joe was born September 17, 1932 and grew up in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He served in the US Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict, serving as a Seaman on the US Wantuck APD. He attended college on the GI Bill at Southeastern Louisiana College (now University) and graduated in 1957 with a BS in Business Administration. He worked over 40 years for Capital Rubber in industrial sales. He served as a Deacon at the former Southside (now Covenant) Baptist Church and as a volunteer Chaplain at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and college football, gardening and hunting. He was a member of various organizations: Masons (including St. James, Center, Trinity and Milford Lodges), Shriners (Acacia Charter & Life Member and Jerusalem Temple Chanter Emeritus), Baton Rouge Navy Club, American Legion and was a lifelong VFW member. He is survived by three daughters, Paulette Watts (Lavelle), Jane Woods, and Lydia Williams (John Carr) step-son Billy Richey (Mona) and daughter-in-law Maddie Richey: grandsons Collin Williams (Marsha Ezell), Benjamin Williams (Haley), Conner Woods, Tommy Joseph Richey (Savanna), and granddaughters Chelsea Woods, Holly Richey, Anna Larsen (Joey) and Chassidy Holloway (Josh). He is also survived by great-grandchildren Rhett Williams, Oriana Cauldwell, Juliana Richey, Harper Gulliksen, Will Larsen, Audrey Larsen, Landon Lyon, Nathan Holliday, Preston Holliday and a great-great granddaughter Caroline Lyon. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward H Cooper Sr. and Harriet (Hattie) Smith Cooper, first wife Marion Paul, second wife Anna Necker Richey, step-son Tommy H Richey, sisters Louise McGehee and Mary Joyce Heikkenen and brother Edward H (Tek) Cooper. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from Noon until services at two o'clock. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Acacia Section. Pallbearers will be Collin Williams, Benjamin Williams, Conner Woods, Tommy Richey, Mike Leonard, and Rhett Williams. The family of Joe Cooper wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of the Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jackson, LA, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and to St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jackson, LA or the Shriner's Children's Hospital
. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
