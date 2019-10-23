Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leigh "Joe" Goudeau Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Clinton , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Our Lady of the Assumption Clinton , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Leigh "Joe" Goudeau, Jr., died on October 17, 2019, five days after his 75th birthday. He was formerly employed at Allied Chemical, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, and managed the United Plaza Office Park. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School, Class of '62, and LSU, Class of '81. He was preceded in death by fathers Joseph Leigh Goudeau, Sr. and Hillery Goudeau, mother, Agnes C. Goudeau, daughter Mary Lisa Goudeau and sister Marcia Gail Goudeau. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mona Hamberlin Goudeau, two sons, Joseph L. Goudeau, III and wife Ginger, Jean-Paul Goudeau and wife Liane, and former daughter-in-law, Tammy Reine. He was proud of his four Grandchildren, Holly Partin (Brandon), Ashley Spillman (Buddy), Jeanne Goudeau (Josh), and Joseph Goudeau, IV (Vickie) and six Great Grandchildren, Alexa and Artemis Spillman, Avery and Axton Partin, Emarie Vining, and Ryker Goudeau. He is also survived by brothers Richard (Sandy) Goudeau, Roger (Donna) Goudeau, and Russell (Joy) Goudeau, and two sisters, Pamela Shelton and Karen Goudeau. In Joe's words: "I cherish the friendship and companionship of all my family, my church family, my class and work mates. Do not weep for me nor send flowers. Rather take someone you love to dinner and share stories." The family thanks both Hospice of Baton Rouge and Pinnacle Hospice for their excellent service to Joe. His sitters Nicole Carey, Demetrice Kilbourne, and Rochelle Williams gave him tender, loving care. Special thanks go to neighbors Brigette and Anthony Hall and their sons Philip, Vince and Bobby. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton, La. Visitation begins at 9:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, with Father Lamar Partin officiating. Cousin Janice Ardoin is the pallbearer. The burial will be a private service for immediate family. Joseph Leigh "Joe" Goudeau, Jr., died on October 17, 2019, five days after his 75th birthday. He was formerly employed at Allied Chemical, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, and managed the United Plaza Office Park. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School, Class of '62, and LSU, Class of '81. He was preceded in death by fathers Joseph Leigh Goudeau, Sr. and Hillery Goudeau, mother, Agnes C. Goudeau, daughter Mary Lisa Goudeau and sister Marcia Gail Goudeau. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mona Hamberlin Goudeau, two sons, Joseph L. Goudeau, III and wife Ginger, Jean-Paul Goudeau and wife Liane, and former daughter-in-law, Tammy Reine. He was proud of his four Grandchildren, Holly Partin (Brandon), Ashley Spillman (Buddy), Jeanne Goudeau (Josh), and Joseph Goudeau, IV (Vickie) and six Great Grandchildren, Alexa and Artemis Spillman, Avery and Axton Partin, Emarie Vining, and Ryker Goudeau. He is also survived by brothers Richard (Sandy) Goudeau, Roger (Donna) Goudeau, and Russell (Joy) Goudeau, and two sisters, Pamela Shelton and Karen Goudeau. In Joe's words: "I cherish the friendship and companionship of all my family, my church family, my class and work mates. Do not weep for me nor send flowers. Rather take someone you love to dinner and share stories." The family thanks both Hospice of Baton Rouge and Pinnacle Hospice for their excellent service to Joe. His sitters Nicole Carey, Demetrice Kilbourne, and Rochelle Williams gave him tender, loving care. Special thanks go to neighbors Brigette and Anthony Hall and their sons Philip, Vince and Bobby. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton, La. Visitation begins at 9:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, with Father Lamar Partin officiating. Cousin Janice Ardoin is the pallbearer. The burial will be a private service for immediate family. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close