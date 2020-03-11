Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Little. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church 9150 Highland Road Baton Rouge. , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Little, a native of Baton Rouge and former resident of Antioch, TN, passed on March 8, 2020. An icon of strength and devotion, Joseph is survived by his steadfast and loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Scott Little; a cherished daughter, Marsha McClure, and her husband, Carter; son-in-law, Anton Mayfield; and three beautiful grandchildren of whom he was most proud, Aviana and Connor Mayfield and Madelyn McClure. Joseph also leaves siblings who loved him unconditionally, Joan (Oliver) Porche, Clyde (Shirley), Lawrence (Vernel), and Marlene, as well as a sister-in-law, Shirley (Francis), and brother-in-law, Frank Decuir, Jr., (Norma); numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members. Joseph had two treasured daughters precede him in passing, Cheryl Little and Shawn Little Mayfield; parents, Johney and Harriet; sister, Norma Louise Decuir; and brothers, Francis and Louis (and wife, Theresa). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Special thanks to the staff and friends at Heritage Manor, Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation, Life Source Hospice. The mass of Christian burial will be held on March 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.

