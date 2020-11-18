1/1
Joseph Louis
Joseph Louis, a native and resident of Lutcher. He passed away at Chateau St. James Rehabilitation Center in Lutcher on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was 81. Visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Limited Family Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. at Israelite Baptist Church in Lutcher, LA. conducted by the Rev. Kevin Fredericks. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Paulina. Masks must be worn at all times. Survived by a daughter, Stephanie Louis. Granddaughter, Dominique Louis and great- grand-daughter, Kaleigh Bell. Nieces, Barbara (Walter) Jackson, Geraldine Cooper, Elaine (Samuel,Jr.) Jones and Maxine Wright. Nephews, Kerwin, Kent, and Rev. Kendell Fealing. Also numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Florence Louis Molley and Guillame Molley, His brother, Herbert (Gertrude) Fealing. Sisters, Doretha (Horace) Louis and Dorothy (Clarence) Burton and a nephew, Ivory Cooper. Brazier-Watson Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Israelite Baptist Church
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Israelite Baptist Church
