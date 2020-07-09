On Sunday, June 28, 2020 at approximately 11:09 am Joseph L. Cornelious, III was summoned home to be with the Lord. He was born December 16, 1965 to Dr. Joseph and VeEtta Cornelious, he was the second of three children. Joseph, III was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He received his early education in East Baton Rouge Parish. After graduating from Baker High School in 1983, he attended Louisiana State University, Eunice graduating with an Associate of Applied Fire and Emergency Safety. Joseph III, enjoyed being employed with the Baton Rouge Fire Department as a firefighter and later retiring as a Fire Inspector. Joseph, III leaves to cherish his memories; two devoted sisters, Monica Stallings (Gerald) and Denita Cornelious Odell, both of Baton Rouge, LA, two sons; TyAnthony Cornelious, Kameryn Cornelious; two daughters, Courtney Russ and Kaitlyn Cornelious, grandchildren; Sage Russ, Caz Cornelious and Cruz Cornelious, one nephew; Cascio Odell, Jr., three nieces; Kelsey Cryer (Kelvin), Whitney Bourgeois (Chris) and Tiffany Bolding, two great nephews, one great niece and a host of relatives and friends. Joseph III, will be remembered for his loving and warm personality and his big smile that lit up the room. He was preceded in death by his mother VeEtta Cornelious and his father Dr. Joseph L. Cornelious, maternal grandparents Rogers and Celestine Charles, paternal grandparents Joseph and Dorothy Cornelious, 5 aunts and 4 uncles. Visitation will be at Hall Davis & Son 9348 Scenic Hwy. 11:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 p.m. Mask are required -(tickets are required for the service). Interment- Southern Memorial Mausoleum.

