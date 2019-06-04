Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Louis "Joe" Cumbo, Sr. passed away on June 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 85. He was native of Baton Rouge and resident of Brusly. Joe was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War as a MP. He was a retired route manager after 38 years of service with Sunbeam Bread Company. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, June 6th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Heck Cumbo of Brusly; daughter, Lannie Cumbo Guidry and husband Jay of Metairie; son, Joseph "Joey" Cumbo Jr. and wife Edith of Rosedale; three grandsons, Grayson and Parker Guidry and Cade Cumbo; brother, Lawrence "Larry" Cumbo Sr. of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Shirley Hebert; brother-in-law, Lawrence "Jay" Heck; numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Virginia Tuminello Cumbo; sister-in-law, Helen Cumbo; brother-in-law, Donald "Duck" Hebert. Joe liked to visit the casinos in our area. Pallbearers will be Joey Cumbo, Jay Guidry, Mike Prejean, Lewis Olson, Norman Francise and Van Bielkiewicz. Honorary pallbearers will be his brother and 3 grandsons. The family would like to expend special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Prejean and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Olson for their continued kindness and care and to Our Lady of the Lake ER and MICU Staff. Please share memories at Joseph Louis "Joe" Cumbo, Sr. passed away on June 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 85. He was native of Baton Rouge and resident of Brusly. Joe was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War as a MP. He was a retired route manager after 38 years of service with Sunbeam Bread Company. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Thursday, June 6th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Heck Cumbo of Brusly; daughter, Lannie Cumbo Guidry and husband Jay of Metairie; son, Joseph "Joey" Cumbo Jr. and wife Edith of Rosedale; three grandsons, Grayson and Parker Guidry and Cade Cumbo; brother, Lawrence "Larry" Cumbo Sr. of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Shirley Hebert; brother-in-law, Lawrence "Jay" Heck; numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Virginia Tuminello Cumbo; sister-in-law, Helen Cumbo; brother-in-law, Donald "Duck" Hebert. Joe liked to visit the casinos in our area. Pallbearers will be Joey Cumbo, Jay Guidry, Mike Prejean, Lewis Olson, Norman Francise and Van Bielkiewicz. Honorary pallbearers will be his brother and 3 grandsons. The family would like to expend special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Prejean and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Olson for their continued kindness and care and to Our Lady of the Lake ER and MICU Staff. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close