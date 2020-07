Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph "Troy" Manuel was born August 26, 1954, and died July 4th, 2020. He is survived by Patsy Carpenter, Rachell Manuel, DeLane Henderson, James Manuel, Mike and Bridgette Lester and Tracey and Michael Tarver.

