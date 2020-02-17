Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

"Jesus came and stopped by your bed; he took your hand and softly said, you have suffered more than you can stand, come with me to a better land." Joseph "Donald" Matirne passed away peacefully on Thursday night February 13th at the age of 85. He was a Korean War Veteran; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Grosse Tete, La. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Followed by interment at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his daughter, Tammie Tibbitts; grandchildren, Chelsea Ellerbee, Sydni, Haylee, Grant, and Gabriel Tibbitts; brothers, Bossier Matirne Jr. and Kendrick Matirne (Nancy Rae); sisters, Mattie Persick (Ory), Linda Matirne, and Kathleen Stuart (David). Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Annie Mancuso Matirne; parents, Bossier Matirne, Sr. and Edna Blanchard Matirne; brother, Gene T. Matirne; sisters, Patsy Ruth, Ina Joy, and Dolores Matirne; and nephew, Jason Kendrick Matirne. Donald was always very generous and would always be there to lend a hand when anyone needed him. He was a very hard worker and never missed a day of work in his 45-year career at Copolymer. Donald loved hunting, gardening, collecting coins, and working at St. John Football games. He was a member of the American Legion Post 167 and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Special thanks to Iberville Oaks and Comfort Care Hospice. Please share memories online at "Jesus came and stopped by your bed; he took your hand and softly said, you have suffered more than you can stand, come with me to a better land." Joseph "Donald" Matirne passed away peacefully on Thursday night February 13th at the age of 85. He was a Korean War Veteran; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Grosse Tete, La. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Followed by interment at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his daughter, Tammie Tibbitts; grandchildren, Chelsea Ellerbee, Sydni, Haylee, Grant, and Gabriel Tibbitts; brothers, Bossier Matirne Jr. and Kendrick Matirne (Nancy Rae); sisters, Mattie Persick (Ory), Linda Matirne, and Kathleen Stuart (David). Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Annie Mancuso Matirne; parents, Bossier Matirne, Sr. and Edna Blanchard Matirne; brother, Gene T. Matirne; sisters, Patsy Ruth, Ina Joy, and Dolores Matirne; and nephew, Jason Kendrick Matirne. Donald was always very generous and would always be there to lend a hand when anyone needed him. He was a very hard worker and never missed a day of work in his 45-year career at Copolymer. Donald loved hunting, gardening, collecting coins, and working at St. John Football games. He was a member of the American Legion Post 167 and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Special thanks to Iberville Oaks and Comfort Care Hospice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close