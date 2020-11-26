1/1
Joseph "June" Melton Jr.
1954 - 2020
Joseph Melton, Jr. departed his earthly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. It was almost two weeks after his 66th birthday. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Joseph leaves to cherish his memory two sons: Kedrick Henry and Joseph Sheppard; sisters Dianne (Rev. Robert) Smith, Barbara Melton, Glenda Jackson; grandchildren, Diyondre Henry, Darrion Henry; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Ive and Annie C. Veal, grandchild Desmond Henry; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10am - 11am at Wilson-Wooddale. Graveside services at Southern Memorial at 11:30am.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Southern Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 927-1640
