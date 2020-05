Or Copy this URL to Share

Visitation for Joseph Melvin White, age 70, will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. followed by religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store