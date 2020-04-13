Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Michael 'Joe Pip' Brooks. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Michael Brooks, at the age of 55 transitioned to his heavenly home on April 09, 2020 at Baton Rouge Health Care in Baker, LA, with two of his children and his oldest sister at his side. He was born February 6, 1965. He was a 1984 graduate of West Feliciana High School. He worked at the Hemingbough for many years, until his health begin to fail him. He was a repairman of household appliances, a gift from God. Many have called upon him to come and repair their appliances. He repaired with joy in his heart. Joseph loved to play jokes on you. He is survived by his father, Eddie Brooks, Sr.; two daughters, Sharonda Sterling and Dianna Claire Davis; one son, Michael Sterling; one grandson, Rahmir Sterling; two sisters, Sherlyn B. Cavalier (Donald) and Betty Brooks; two brothers, Bruce Brooks, Sr. (Lachandra), Eddie Brooks, Jr; and a devoted friend, Margaret Landrum. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty A. Brooks. A private graveside service will be held on April 15, 2020. Special thanks goes out to Life Source Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA.

