Joseph Michael Cole "Big Joe", a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Friday April 17, 2020 at the age of 69. He was retired from Cox Communications, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of New Roads, LA. Preceded in death by his mother Ethel LeFour and brother Michael Cole. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Cole, children D'Marco Washington, Joseph Scott, Robert Cole; (4) stepchildren Michael Scott, Courtney Scott, April Diaz and Jamie George. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Judith Ann, Rosemary, Lil Mary, Catherine, Big Mary and Annette. In addition to a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A private viewing will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home. The family wishes to express appreciation for the kindness, love and support during this time.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.
